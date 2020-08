TRIPOLI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Libya’s Tripoli-based, internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire on Friday, a statement from its leadership said.

GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj “issued instructions to all military forces to immediately cease fire and all combat operations in all Libyan territories”, the statement said. (Reporting by Tripoli bureau; Editing by Alison Williams)