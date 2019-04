GENEVA, April 9 (Reuters) - Health facilities near Tripoli have reported 47 people killed and 181 wounded in recent days as eastern forces seek to take Libya’s capital from an internationally-recognised government, the United Nations’ health body said on Tuesday.

The renewed conflict in a nation splintered since the 2011 toppling of Muammar Gaddafi also risks draining medical supplies, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)