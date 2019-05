TRIPOLI, May 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Sunday called for a week-long humanitarian truce in Libya where eastern forces have been trying to take the capital Tripoli for four weeks.

The U.N. called for a truce from Monday morning 0400 local time on the occasion of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Nayera Abdallah Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)