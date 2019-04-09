U.N. Libya mission stays in Libya but reduces staffing levels

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. Libya mission is continuing to work in Tripoli, with its envoy Ghassan Salame staying on the ground, but some staff have left for leave and administrative staff will work temporarily from Tunisia, a U.N, spokesman said on Tuesday.

Libya's eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have launched an advance on the capital, controlled by the U.N.-backed government.