May 31, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UN reports unprecedented fighting in Libyan city of Derna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 31 (Reuters) - Fighting in the Libyan city of Derna has reached unprecedented levels, with air raids, shelling of residential areas and heavy ground clashes, the United Nations humanitarian office said in a report on Thursday.

There were severe water, food and medicine shortages, and electricity and water were completely cut off for the approximately 125,000 residents of Derna, which has been encircled since July 2017 by the Libyan National Army, it said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)

