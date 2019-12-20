Industrials
Russia concerned by prospect of Turkey sending troops to Libya - Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday said it was very concerned by Turkey potentially sending troops to Libya and that a security deal between the two nations raised many questions, the Interfax news agency cited a source at Russia’s foreign ministry.

Libya’s internationally recognised government said on Thursday it had ratified a security and military cooperation deal with Turkey, in an effort to end a months-long offensive by rival forces.

