Lidl UK to create 500 jobs with new Peterborough warehouse
October 16, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 5 days ago

Lidl UK to create 500 jobs with new Peterborough warehouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Discount supermarket Lidl UK said on Monday it would create 500 jobs with a new warehouse in Peterborough, central England, as it continues its rapid expansion in Britain.

Lidl, which in August overtook Waitrose to become the UK’s seventh largest grocer, said the 754,000 square foot regional distribution centre will be its fifteenth and largest in the country.

The firm said the new warehouse, which requires planning consent, forms part of its plan to invest 1.45 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) in Britain in 2017-18.

Lidl, owned by Germany’s Schwarz retail group, entered the UK in 1994 and currently trades from 670 stores, giving it a market share of 5.3 percent, according to the latest industry data. ($1 = 0.7515 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

