Lidl GB to open 25 stores this year, create 1,000 jobs

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - German-owned discount supermarket Lidl GB said on Tuesday it was forging ahead with its expansion in Britain despite COVID-19, with plans to open over 25 new stores in the next six months, creating 1,000 jobs.

Unlike the country’s big four grocers - industry leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons - Lidl and rival Aldi are continuing to open new stores, driving market share gains.

Lidl GB also said it would invest 1.3 billion pounds ($1.63 billion) in the UK in 2021 and 2022, including an additional 100 stores and 4,000 jobs.

By the end of 2023, Lidl aims to have 1,000 stores in Britain. ($1 = 0.7990 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)