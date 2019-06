LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Lidl GB, the British arm of the German-owned discounter, plans to invest 500 million pounds ($636 million) in London over the next five years, it said on Wednesday.

The supermarket group said it would open over 40 new stores, creating about 1,500 jobs. The plans include its most central London store to date, on Tottenham Court Road.

The group currently trades from 760 UK stores. ($1 = 0.7857 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)