LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discounter Lidl said on Friday its sales rose 8 percent year-on-year in the six weeks to Dec. 30, boosted by strong demand for its premium products.

Lidl UK said sales of its premium Deluxe range were up 33 percent year-on-year.

Industry data has shown Lidl, and discounter rival Aldi , continued to win market share from Britain’s biggest supermarket groups over the Christmas period. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)