Lidl GB has no plans to offer online grocery service -CEO

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl has no plans to launch an online grocery offer despite the channel thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic, its boss said on Thursday.

“We have looked at this several times, we just don’t see a profitable route to e-grocery,” Lidl GB Chief Executive Christian Härtnagel told Reuters.

“We don’t have any immediate plans to launch anything online,” he said.