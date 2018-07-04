FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 6:42 AM / in 2 hours

Lietuvos Energija issues 300 mln euro green bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) -

* Lietuvos Energija has issued a 300 million euro ($350.16 million), 10-year green bond, BNP Paribas said.

* The Lithuanian company owns gas, hydro and hydro-pumped storage power plants in Lithuania, as well as natural gas and power distribution grids and a gas supply company.

* The proceeds of the green bond will be allocated to eligible green projects as identified in a green bond framework.

* Green bonds are a small but growing part of the wider bond market. They are used to fund projects which have clear environmental benefits, such as renewable energy, low-carbon transport or sustainable buildings.

* The joint lead managers of the issuance were BNP Paribas, JPMorgan and SEB. ($1 = 0.8568 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney)

