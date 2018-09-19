FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Life Healthcare to sell stake in Indian JV for $293 million

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Life Healthcare said on Wednesday it will sell its entire 49.7 percent stake in Max Healthcare to a global investment firm for 4.3 billion rand ($293 million) in order to focus on its operations elsewhere.

“The Company will initially use the net disposal proceeds to settle debt as well as to invest in growth opportunities in its core markets,” the group said in a statement. ($1 = 14.6676 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)

