FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
South Africa's Life Healthcare CEO steps down
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 12, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's Life Healthcare CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 12 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare's chief executive will step down at the end of June, the South African private hospital operator said on Monday.

André Meyer, chief executive since 2014, has overseen the company's entry into Poland, India and Britain and extended its expansion from acute care into other healthcare services.

"It is at this juncture, and after nearly 20 years in the healthcare industry, that André has decided to change course and focus on new opportunities," the company said in a statement.

The board has appointed Pieter van der Westhuizen, head of finance, as acting chief executive.

Van der Westhuizen has been with Life Healthcare for 18 years and has served as chief financial officer for the past 4 years. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.