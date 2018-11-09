Healthcare
November 9, 2018

South Africa's Life Healthcare flags higher profits

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Life Healthcare said on Friday full-year profits could rise as mush as 45 percent on the back of stronger exchange rates boosting its Alliance Medical unit.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended Sept. 30 are expected to be between 104.5 cents per share and 112.2 cents per share compared with 77.4 cents per share in the year-earlier period.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Nick Macfie)

