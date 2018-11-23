Healthcare
November 23, 2018 / 5:43 AM / in an hour

South Africa's Life Healthcare FY earnings up 40.6 pct

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South African private healthcare provider Life Healthcare reported on Friday a 40.6 percent jump in full-year earnings, helped by strong overall performance of its businesses.

Life Healthcare said headline earnings for the year ended September climbed to 108.8 cents from 77.4 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 10.7 percent to 5.5 billion rand ($399.69 million). ($1 = 13.7605 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.