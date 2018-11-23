South Africa's Life Healthcare FY earnings up 40.6 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South African private healthcare provider Life Healthcare reported on Friday a 40.6 percent jump in full-year earnings, helped by strong overall performance of its businesses.

Life Healthcare said headline earnings for the year ended September climbed to 108.8 cents from 77.4 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 10.7 percent to 5.5 billion rand ($399.69 million). ($1 = 13.7605 rand)