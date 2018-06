JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Life Healthcare reported a more than two-fold jump in half-year profit on Friday, boosted by the inclusion a recently acquired business.

Headline EPS totalled 53.7 cents in the six months ended February, compared with 24.8 cents a year earlier, Life Healthcare said.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)