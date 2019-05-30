South Africa's Life Healthcare posts marginal rise in H1 core profit

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Life Healthcare posted on Thursday a marginal rise in its first-half normalised core profit, due to lower activity amid a tepid first quarter.

The private hospital operator said normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 2.7 billion rand ($184.68 million) from 2.6 billion rand a year earlier.

Life Healthcare declared an interim dividend on 40 cents per share, up 5.3% from a year-ago period. ($1 = 14.6200 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)