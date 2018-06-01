UPDATE 1-South Africa's Life Healthcare H1 profit more than doubles

(Adds results details, India unit sale plan)

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Life Healthcare reported a more than two-fold jump in half-year profit on Friday, boosted by the inclusion of a recently acquired business.

Headline EPS rose to 53.7 cents in the six months ended February, from 24.8 cents a year earlier, Life Healthcare said.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

The $3.31 billion company has been stepping up its transformation from a South Africa-focused acute care group to a global, diversified healthcare provider in recent years.

Life Healthcare, which owns hospitals in Poland and India, paid 840 million pounds ($1.11 billion) last year to buy Alliance Medical, one of western Europe’s top radiology services companies with substantial presence in the UK, Italy and Ireland.

Life Healthcare, which vies with Netcare and Mediclinic at home, said revenue rose 17.5 percent to 11.3 billion rand ($890.2 million).

Talks regarding the sale of its Indian business, Max Healthcare, are ongoing, it said. ($1 = 0.7537 pounds) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Gopakumar Warrier)