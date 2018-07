July 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC will buy LifePoint Health Inc in a deal valued at about $5.6 billion, the U.S. hospital operator said on Monday.

LifePoint shareholders will receive $65 per share in cash, a premium of 35.7 percent to the stock’s Friday closing price.

Reuters reported on Friday that Apollo was in advanced talks to buy LifePoint. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)