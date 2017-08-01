FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE--Hospital operator LifePoint's quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

Aug 1 - U.S. hospital operator LifePoint Health Inc said its quarterly profit more than doubled due to income tax related gains.

Net income attributable to LifePoint Health rose to $42.5 million, or $1.03 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $16.9 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, included a non-operating loss of $22 million for debt transaction costs.

Net sales in the reported quarter were mostly flat at $1.59 billion, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

