Life sciences practices still a Big Law bright spot during pandemic

Life sciences practices are continuing to see lawyers on the move, from deal makers to litigators to regulatory specialists with clients navigating Food and Drug Administration approvals.

One of the latest to swap firms is Brian Malkin, who handled both FDA regulatory matters and pharma-related IP litigation as counsel at Arent Fox. McDermott Will & Emery announced Wednesday that Malkin is joining its Health Industry Advisory group as a partner in Washington, D.C.

