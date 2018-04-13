FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, April 13, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968
    ENTERTAINMENT       
    Mary, Alice and Victoria are bookies' favourites for UK
royal baby name  
    LONDON - Mary, Alice and Victoria are the favourites for the
name of Britain's Prince William and wife Kate's next baby
according to bookmaker William Hill        , as the birth of
Britain's fifth in line to the throne nears. 
(BRITAIN-ROYALS/BABY-BETTING (PIX, TV), moved, 150 words)
    
    Japanese engineer builds giant robot to realise 'Gundam'
dream
    SHINTO - Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed
of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his
favourite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a
reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science
fiction franchise. (JAPAN-GIANTROBOT/ (PIX, TV), by Megumi Lim,
300 words)

    Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S.
    LOS ANGELES - Comcast Corp          , the leading U.S. cable
television provider, will offer new video packages that include
subscriptions to Netflix Inc's          movie and TV streaming
service, the companies announced on Friday. (NETFLIX-COMCAST/
(moved), moved, 150 words)
    
    UK's Prince Harry and Meghan snap up wedding photographer
    LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee
Meghan Markle have chosen New York-based fashion photographer
Alexi Lubomirski as the photographer for their wedding next
month, the prince's office said on Friday.
(BRITAIN-ROYALS/WEDDING-PHOTOGRAPHER (PIX), moved, 150 words)
                 
    LIFESTYLE
    Cosby's main accuser to testify in sexual assault case
    NORRISTOWN - A woman who is at the center of the case
against Bill Cosby is expected to take the stand on Friday in a
Pennsylvania courtroom, where she previously accused the
comedian of drugging and sexually assaulting her more than a
decade ago. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (CORRECTED, PIX), by David DeKok, 400
words)
    
    U.S. actors' union calls for end to meetings in private
hotel rooms
    LOS ANGELES - The United States' largest actors' union on
Thursday called for an end to auditions and professional
meetings in private hotel rooms and residences to protect its
members from "potential harassment or exploitation."
(USA-ACTORS/CONDUCT (moved), moved, 143 words)
    
    TV celebrity Khloe Kardashian gives birth -media
    LOS ANGELES - Reality television star Khloe Kardashian gave
birth to her first child on Thursday, according to U.S. media
reports, after years of documenting her fertility struggles on
her family's U.S. television show "Keeping Up with the
Kardashians." (PEOPLE-KHLOEKARDASHIAN/ (PIX), moved, 250 words)

    Head of Nobel-awarding Swedish Academy steps down after
criticism
    STOCKHOLM - The head of the Swedish Academy stepped down on
Thursday after criticism of how the institution, which picks the
winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, handled a probe into
allegations of sexual misconduct by a man married to one of its
members. (SWEDEN-ACADEMY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 350 words)

    Australia's "punk turtle" risks being last of the Mohicans 
    SYDNEY - Australia's Mary River Turtle - with its green
Mohican-style hair and ability to breathe through its genitals -
is one of the world's most distinctive reptiles.
(AUSTRALIA-TURTLE/ (TV, PIX), by Colin Packham, 250 words)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
