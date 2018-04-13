Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, April 13, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Mary, Alice and Victoria are bookies' favourites for UK royal baby name LONDON - Mary, Alice and Victoria are the favourites for the name of Britain's Prince William and wife Kate's next baby according to bookmaker William Hill , as the birth of Britain's fifth in line to the throne nears. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/BABY-BETTING (PIX, TV), moved, 150 words) Japanese engineer builds giant robot to realise 'Gundam' dream SHINTO - Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favourite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise. (JAPAN-GIANTROBOT/ (PIX, TV), by Megumi Lim, 300 words) Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S. LOS ANGELES - Comcast Corp , the leading U.S. cable television provider, will offer new video packages that include subscriptions to Netflix Inc's movie and TV streaming service, the companies announced on Friday. (NETFLIX-COMCAST/ (moved), moved, 150 words) UK's Prince Harry and Meghan snap up wedding photographer LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle have chosen New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski as the photographer for their wedding next month, the prince's office said on Friday. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/WEDDING-PHOTOGRAPHER (PIX), moved, 150 words) LIFESTYLE Cosby's main accuser to testify in sexual assault case NORRISTOWN - A woman who is at the center of the case against Bill Cosby is expected to take the stand on Friday in a Pennsylvania courtroom, where she previously accused the comedian of drugging and sexually assaulting her more than a decade ago. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (CORRECTED, PIX), by David DeKok, 400 words) U.S. actors' union calls for end to meetings in private hotel rooms LOS ANGELES - The United States' largest actors' union on Thursday called for an end to auditions and professional meetings in private hotel rooms and residences to protect its members from "potential harassment or exploitation." (USA-ACTORS/CONDUCT (moved), moved, 143 words) TV celebrity Khloe Kardashian gives birth -media LOS ANGELES - Reality television star Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child on Thursday, according to U.S. media reports, after years of documenting her fertility struggles on her family's U.S. television show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." (PEOPLE-KHLOEKARDASHIAN/ (PIX), moved, 250 words) Head of Nobel-awarding Swedish Academy steps down after criticism STOCKHOLM - The head of the Swedish Academy stepped down on Thursday after criticism of how the institution, which picks the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, handled a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by a man married to one of its members. (SWEDEN-ACADEMY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 350 words) Australia's "punk turtle" risks being last of the Mohicans SYDNEY - Australia's Mary River Turtle - with its green Mohican-style hair and ability to breathe through its genitals - is one of the world's most distinctive reptiles. (AUSTRALIA-TURTLE/ (TV, PIX), by Colin Packham, 250 words) -------------------------------------------------------