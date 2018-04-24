FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, April 24, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Tuesday, April 24 - 
    ENTERTAINMENT
    
    Music streaming revenues surge and investors like the beat
    LONDON - Online streaming services such as Spotify and Apple
Music have become the recording industry's single biggest
revenue source, overtaking physical sales of CDs and digital
downloads for the first time, a trade group said on Tuesday.
(MUSIC-SALES/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1, PIX), by Tom Ball and Eric
Auchard, moved, 583 words)
    
    'Handmaid's Tale' returns to television, darker and more
chilling
    LOS ANGELES - "The Handmaid's Tale" returns to television
this week with its chilling portrait of a near future where
women are turned into second-class citizens seeming even darker
and more prescient than ever. (TELEVISION-HANDMAIDS TALE/ (PIX),
by Jill Serjeant, moved, 392 words)

    Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat
500
    LONDON - Lilium, a German start-up with Silicon Valley-scale
ambitions to put electric "flying taxis" in the air next decade,
has hired Frank Stephenson, the designer behind iconic car
brands including the modern Mini, Fiat 500 and McLaren P1.
(AUTOS-DESIGN/FLYING TAXI (PIX), by Eric Auchard, moved, 602
words)
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Cosby arrives at court for closing arguments in sexual
assault trial
    NORRISTOWN - The prosecution and Bill Cosby's defense team
are expected to begin closing arguments on Tuesday in his
retrial on charges of drugging and raping a onetime friend, one
of more than 50 women who have accused the comedian of sexual
assault over the years. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), by David
DeKok, moved, 499 words)
    
    Researcher in Facebook scandal says: my work was no good for
targeted advertising
    LONDON - A researcher at the centre of a scandal over the
alleged misuse of the data of nearly 100 million Facebook users
said on Tuesday the work he did was not useful for
micro-targeted adverts that would be needed to sway an election.
(FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA-KOGAN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
by Alistair Smout and Douglas Busvine, moved, 516 words)
    
    Gospel choir to sing at wedding of UK Prince Harry and
Meghan Markle
    LONDON - A Christian gospel choir and a teenage cellist will
provide some of the music at the wedding of Britain's Prince
Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle next month,
Kensington Palace said on Tuesday. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/WEDDING,
moved, 268 words)
   
    All-male no more: London's Parliament Square gets first
statue of a woman
    LONDON - A statue of 19th century British feminist leader
Millicent Fawcett was unveiled in London's Parliament Square on
Tuesday, the first monument honoring a woman in a public space
previously occupied by 11 statues of men. (BRITAIN-SUFFRAGIST/
(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), by Estelle Shirbon, moved, 519 words)

    Stockholm church bells play "Wake me up" in Avicii tribute
    STOCKHOLM - Church bells played one of Avicii's biggest hits
in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Tuesday, paying tribute to
the DJ and record producer who was found dead last week.
(PEOPLE-AVICII/ (TV, PIX), moved, 248 words)
    
    Prince heirs sue Illinois hospital, Walgreens pharmacy chain
over singer's death
    Heirs of Prince have sued an Illinois hospital and pharmacy
chain Walgreens, saying they could have prevented the singer's
2016 death if they had properly diagnosed and treated his
overdose days earlier, a court document showed on Monday.
(PEOPLE-PRINCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dan Whitcomb, 358 words)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
