Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, April 24, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Tuesday, April 24 - Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Music streaming revenues surge and investors like the beat LONDON - Online streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music have become the recording industry's single biggest revenue source, overtaking physical sales of CDs and digital downloads for the first time, a trade group said on Tuesday. (MUSIC-SALES/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1, PIX), by Tom Ball and Eric Auchard, moved, 583 words) 'Handmaid's Tale' returns to television, darker and more chilling LOS ANGELES - "The Handmaid's Tale" returns to television this week with its chilling portrait of a near future where women are turned into second-class citizens seeming even darker and more prescient than ever. (TELEVISION-HANDMAIDS TALE/ (PIX), by Jill Serjeant, moved, 392 words) Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500 LONDON - Lilium, a German start-up with Silicon Valley-scale ambitions to put electric "flying taxis" in the air next decade, has hired Frank Stephenson, the designer behind iconic car brands including the modern Mini, Fiat 500 and McLaren P1. (AUTOS-DESIGN/FLYING TAXI (PIX), by Eric Auchard, moved, 602 words) LIFESTYLE Cosby arrives at court for closing arguments in sexual assault trial NORRISTOWN - The prosecution and Bill Cosby's defense team are expected to begin closing arguments on Tuesday in his retrial on charges of drugging and raping a onetime friend, one of more than 50 women who have accused the comedian of sexual assault over the years. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), by David DeKok, moved, 499 words) Researcher in Facebook scandal says: my work was no good for targeted advertising LONDON - A researcher at the centre of a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of nearly 100 million Facebook users said on Tuesday the work he did was not useful for micro-targeted adverts that would be needed to sway an election. (FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA-KOGAN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Alistair Smout and Douglas Busvine, moved, 516 words) Gospel choir to sing at wedding of UK Prince Harry and Meghan Markle LONDON - A Christian gospel choir and a teenage cellist will provide some of the music at the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle next month, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/WEDDING, moved, 268 words) All-male no more: London's Parliament Square gets first statue of a woman LONDON - A statue of 19th century British feminist leader Millicent Fawcett was unveiled in London's Parliament Square on Tuesday, the first monument honoring a woman in a public space previously occupied by 11 statues of men. (BRITAIN-SUFFRAGIST/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), by Estelle Shirbon, moved, 519 words) Stockholm church bells play "Wake me up" in Avicii tribute STOCKHOLM - Church bells played one of Avicii's biggest hits in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Tuesday, paying tribute to the DJ and record producer who was found dead last week. (PEOPLE-AVICII/ (TV, PIX), moved, 248 words) Prince heirs sue Illinois hospital, Walgreens pharmacy chain over singer's death Heirs of Prince have sued an Illinois hospital and pharmacy chain Walgreens, saying they could have prevented the singer's 2016 death if they had properly diagnosed and treated his overdose days earlier, a court document showed on Monday. (PEOPLE-PRINCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dan Whitcomb, 358 words) ------------------------------------------------------