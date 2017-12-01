FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, December 1, 1600 GMT/1100 ET
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 1, 2017 / 4:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, December 1, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721    
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT
    
    The long winter: 'Game of Thrones' fans in four-day viewing
marathon
    LONDON - Ice zombies and fire-breathing dragons plague the
characters in the hit fantasy TV series "Game of Thrones," but
for fans who took part in a four-day marathon to watch the
series' 67 episodes back-to-back, a pained rear end posed a
greater threat. (TELEVISION-GAMEOFTHRONES/MARATHON (TV), moved,
241 words)
    
    Actor Jim Nabors, TV's 'Gomer Pyle' of 1960s, dies at 87
    Actor Jim Nabors, whose portrayal of the grinning country
bumpkin Gomer Pyle on the 1960s television hit "The Andy
Griffith Show" belied a classic baritone singing voice, died on
Thursday at the age of 87, his website said.
(PEOPLE-NABORS/OBITUARY (PIX), by Bill Trott, 802 words)
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    UK's Prince Harry and fiancee Markle take their first
official walkabout
    NOTTINGHAM - Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee
Meghan Markle delighted cheering crowds who braved the cold on
Friday to watch the couple on their first official engagement
together. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Helena
Williams, 451 words)
    
    Rapper DMX pleads guilty to U.S. tax fraud charge
    NEW YORK - Rap artist and actor DMX pleaded guilty on
Thursday in federal court to avoiding paying $1.7 million in
taxes from 2000 to 2005 by shifting money among accounts
belonging to managers and associates. (PEOPLE-DMX/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX), by Gina Cherelus, 363 words)
    
    Music producer Russell Simmons steps down after sex assault
claim
    LOS ANGELES - Music producer Russell Simmons said on
Thursday he was stepping down from his fashion and production
businesses after a screenwriter said in a column in the
Hollywood Reporter that Simmons sexually assaulted her in 1991.
(PEOPLE-RUSSELL SIMMONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 358 words)
    
    Japan's Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019
    TOKYO - Emperor Akihito, who has spent much of his nearly
three decades on Japan's throne seeking to soothe the wounds of
World War Two, will step down on April 30, 2019 - the first
abdication by a Japanese monarch in about two centuries.
(JAPAN-EMPEROR/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), by Linda Sieg and Kaori
Kaneko, 747 words)
    
    Amazon steps up pace in artificial intelligence race
    LAS VEGAS - Amazon.com Inc this week announced a flurry of
new machine learning features for its Amazon Web Services cloud
computing business, raising its challenge to Silicon Valley's
biggest tech firms for the lead in artificial intelligence.
(AMAZON.COM-REINVENT/AI (PIX), by Salvador Rodriguez, 523 words)
    
    U.S. prosecutors could take Shkreli's Wu Tang Clan album,
Picasso
    Martin Shkreli, dubbed the "pharma bro" for exploits such as
jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent,
should forfeit $7.4 million, including his Wu Tang Clan album
and a Picasso painting, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.
(USA-SHKRELI/ASSETS (moved), moved, 193 words)
    
    "Billiard rack" of male genitalia wins literary bad sex
award
    American author Christopher Bollen was named winner of the
2017 prize for bad sex in fiction on Thursday, for a passage
from his novel "The Destroyers," which sees the male protagonist
comparing his own genitalia to a "billiard rack."
(AWARDS-BADSEX/ (moved), by Mark Hanrahan, 261 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
