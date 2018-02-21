Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, February 21, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Moncler bids farewell to catwalk with eight new collections MILAN - The traditional catwalk show is dead and the way forward is to attract customers with new products each month, the chairman of Monclersaid, as the luxury group kicked off Milan fashion week by revealing not one, but eight new collections. (FASHION-MILAN/MONCLER-STRATEGY (PIX, TV), moved, by Giulia Segreti, 528 words) LIFESTYLE Billy Graham, preacher to millions, adviser to presidents, dies at 99 U.S. evangelist Billy Graham, who counseled presidents and preached to millions across the world from his native North Carolina to communist North Korea during his 70 years on the pulpit, died on Wednesday at the age of 99, a spokesman said. (PEOPLE-BILLY GRAHAM/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Bill Trott, 1671 words) Brexit reversal: Pro-Europe bus gets stuck on streets of London LONDON - An anti-Brexit campaign bus was forced into a reversal of its own on Wednesday as it got stuck in a narrow side-street in central London during its first day on the road. (BRITAIN-EU/BUS (PIX, TV), moved, by Emily Roe, 354 words) U.S. top court forbids seizure of ancient Persian artifacts WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Americans injured in a 1997 suicide bombing in Jerusalem cannot seize ancient Persian artifacts from a Chicago museum to satisfy a $71.5 million court judgment against Iran, which they had accused of complicity in the attack. (USA-COURT/IRAN (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Andrew Chung, 567 words) Chinese spend more on restaurants, movies, travel during new year holiday BEIJING - Chinese shoppers stepped up spending during this year's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, splashing out more at restaurants, retailers and cinemas, according to Ministry of Commerce data released on Wednesday. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CONSUMER, moved, 167 words)