January 31, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, January 31, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    ENTERTAINMENT
    
    Angelina Jolie urges NATO to tackle sexual violence in war
    BRUSSELS - U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie
called on NATO to help stop the use of sexual violence as a
weapon of war, as the Hollywood star broadened her international
efforts to protect women's rights. (NATO-VIOLENCE/JOLIE (PIX,
TV), moved, 348 words)
    
    'Glee' actor Mark Salling, 35, dies before child pornography
sentencing
    LOS ANGELES - Mark Salling, an actor who played a supporting
role in the TV show "Glee," has died at age 35, his attorney
said on Tuesday, weeks before his March sentencing on child
pornography charges. (PEOPLE-MARK SALLING (PIX, TV), moved, by
Alex Dobuzinskis, 287 words) 
    
    'Black Panther' stars on importance of African culture in
Marvel film
    LOS ANGELES - The stars of "Black Panther" dressed in their
finest African-inspired royal attire and spoke about the
importance of representing a black superhero story on screen at
the premiere of the new film from Walt Disney Co's Marvel
Entertainment. (FILM-BLACKPANTHER/ (PIX, TV), moved, 329 words) 
    
    U2 defeats lawsuit claiming it stole part of 'Achtung Baby'
song
    NEW YORK - A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing U2 of
lifting part of a British songwriter's work for a song on the
Irish rock band's 1991 blockbuster album "Achtung Baby."
(MUSIC-U2/ (PIX), moved, by Jonathan Stempel and Jan  Wolfe, 257
words) 
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Beijing treated to super lunar eclipse not seen since Qing
dynasty
    BEIJING - Millions of people across the Chinese capital were
treated to a "super blood blue moon" eclipse on a cold but clear
night on Wednesday, a phenomenon not seen since the late Qing
dynasty more than 150 years ago. (LUNAR-ECLIPSE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX,
TV, GRAPHIC), by Ryan Woo, 225 words)
    
    Skywatchers in western North America will see moon turn red
in rare eclipse
    LOS ANGELES - Skywatchers across western North America set
their alarms to awaken before dawn to see a rare type of lunar
eclipse called a "Super Blue Blood Moon," with hundreds of
expected to view the phenomenon from a Los Angeles mountaintop.
(LUNAR-ECLIPSE/USA (PIX, TV), moved, by Alex Dobuzinskis, 405
words)
    
    #MeToo movement puts pressure on U.S. banks to disclose
diversity data
    The #MeToo movement has put new momentum behind efforts to
have companies, especially in finance, disclose details about
their workforce diversity – data that could throw into sharper
relief the slow pace of progress for women and minorities in the
field. (USA-FINANCIALS/DIVERSITY (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Ross
Kerber, 749 words)
    
    Ruined Albanian churches could be tourist magnet if repaired
-experts
    LESHNICE - Many old Albanian Orthodox churches and the art
they contain lie in ruins due to decades of neglect but they
could attract tourists if they are repaired, according to
experts.  (ALBANIA-CHURCHES (TV, PIX), moved, by Benet Koleka,
333 words)
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

