Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, January 31, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Angelina Jolie urges NATO to tackle sexual violence in war BRUSSELS - U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie called on NATO to help stop the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, as the Hollywood star broadened her international efforts to protect women's rights. (NATO-VIOLENCE/JOLIE (PIX, TV), moved, 348 words) 'Glee' actor Mark Salling, 35, dies before child pornography sentencing LOS ANGELES - Mark Salling, an actor who played a supporting role in the TV show "Glee," has died at age 35, his attorney said on Tuesday, weeks before his March sentencing on child pornography charges. (PEOPLE-MARK SALLING (PIX, TV), moved, by Alex Dobuzinskis, 287 words) 'Black Panther' stars on importance of African culture in Marvel film LOS ANGELES - The stars of "Black Panther" dressed in their finest African-inspired royal attire and spoke about the importance of representing a black superhero story on screen at the premiere of the new film from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Entertainment. (FILM-BLACKPANTHER/ (PIX, TV), moved, 329 words) U2 defeats lawsuit claiming it stole part of 'Achtung Baby' song NEW YORK - A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing U2 of lifting part of a British songwriter's work for a song on the Irish rock band's 1991 blockbuster album "Achtung Baby." (MUSIC-U2/ (PIX), moved, by Jonathan Stempel and Jan Wolfe, 257 words) LIFESTYLE Beijing treated to super lunar eclipse not seen since Qing dynasty BEIJING - Millions of people across the Chinese capital were treated to a "super blood blue moon" eclipse on a cold but clear night on Wednesday, a phenomenon not seen since the late Qing dynasty more than 150 years ago. (LUNAR-ECLIPSE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Ryan Woo, 225 words) Skywatchers in western North America will see moon turn red in rare eclipse LOS ANGELES - Skywatchers across western North America set their alarms to awaken before dawn to see a rare type of lunar eclipse called a "Super Blue Blood Moon," with hundreds of expected to view the phenomenon from a Los Angeles mountaintop. (LUNAR-ECLIPSE/USA (PIX, TV), moved, by Alex Dobuzinskis, 405 words) #MeToo movement puts pressure on U.S. banks to disclose diversity data The #MeToo movement has put new momentum behind efforts to have companies, especially in finance, disclose details about their workforce diversity – data that could throw into sharper relief the slow pace of progress for women and minorities in the field. (USA-FINANCIALS/DIVERSITY (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Ross Kerber, 749 words) Ruined Albanian churches could be tourist magnet if repaired -experts LESHNICE - Many old Albanian Orthodox churches and the art they contain lie in ruins due to decades of neglect but they could attract tourists if they are repaired, according to experts. (ALBANIA-CHURCHES (TV, PIX), moved, by Benet Koleka, 333 words)