June 25, 2018 / 3:02 PM / in 3 hours

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, June 25, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Monday, June 25 - 
    Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    ENTERTAINMENT
    
    Han Solo's Jedi blaster gun sells for $550,000 at auction
    A gun used by Han Solo in "The Return of the Jedi" sold for
$550,000 at auction to the museum chain Ripley's Believe it or
Not! on Saturday, Julien's Auctions said. (FILM-RETURNOFTHEJEDI/
(PIX), moved, 171 words)
    
    ProSieben, Discovery to build German TV streaming platform
    MUNICH/FRANKFURT - ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Discovery Inc
plan to join forces to build a German TV streaming platform to
challenge U.S. giants Netflix, Amazon Prime and
YouTube.(PROSIEBEN MEDIA-DISCOVERY INC/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 2),
by Jörn Poltz and Douglas Busvine, moved, 540 words)
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Comedian who mocked Russian World Cup soccer team says sorry
in new viral video
    MOSCOW - A comedian who called Russia's World Cup soccer
team "shit" in a  music video watched online by at least 12
million people released a new song on Sunday in which he said
sorry and his co-performer hailed the national side as heroes.
(SOCCER-WORLDCUP/RUSSIA-SONG (PIX), by Andrew Osborn, moved, 410
words)
    
    Some Saudi men still bristle at women driving
    JEDDAH - Amid the celebratory end of Saudi Arabia's ban on
women driving on Sunday, some men expressed quiet disapproval of
a change they fear will undermine the kingdom's deeply
conservative Muslim identity. (SAUDI-WOMEN/DRIVING-MEN (TV,
PIX), by Ayat Basma, moved, 324 words)    

    Banksy paints Paris with murals about immigration
    PARIS - Banksy has painted walls in Paris with murals on the
theme of migration - a political act by the "hit-and-run"
graffiti artist as governments row over how to treat people
fleeing to Europe.(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BANKSY (TV), moved, 229
words)
--------------------------------------------------
