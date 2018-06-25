Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, June 25, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Monday, June 25 - Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Han Solo's Jedi blaster gun sells for $550,000 at auction A gun used by Han Solo in "The Return of the Jedi" sold for $550,000 at auction to the museum chain Ripley's Believe it or Not! on Saturday, Julien's Auctions said. (FILM-RETURNOFTHEJEDI/ (PIX), moved, 171 words) ProSieben, Discovery to build German TV streaming platform MUNICH/FRANKFURT - ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Discovery Inc plan to join forces to build a German TV streaming platform to challenge U.S. giants Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube.(PROSIEBEN MEDIA-DISCOVERY INC/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 2), by Jörn Poltz and Douglas Busvine, moved, 540 words) LIFESTYLE Comedian who mocked Russian World Cup soccer team says sorry in new viral video MOSCOW - A comedian who called Russia's World Cup soccer team "shit" in a music video watched online by at least 12 million people released a new song on Sunday in which he said sorry and his co-performer hailed the national side as heroes. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/RUSSIA-SONG (PIX), by Andrew Osborn, moved, 410 words) Some Saudi men still bristle at women driving JEDDAH - Amid the celebratory end of Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving on Sunday, some men expressed quiet disapproval of a change they fear will undermine the kingdom's deeply conservative Muslim identity. (SAUDI-WOMEN/DRIVING-MEN (TV, PIX), by Ayat Basma, moved, 324 words) Banksy paints Paris with murals about immigration PARIS - Banksy has painted walls in Paris with murals on the theme of migration - a political act by the "hit-and-run" graffiti artist as governments row over how to treat people fleeing to Europe.(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BANKSY (TV), moved, 229 words) --------------------------------------------------