June 26, 2018 / 3:04 PM / in 2 hours

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, June 26, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Tuesday, June 26 - 
    Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    ENTERTAINMENT
    
    Video makers want YouTube to change subscription tool
    ANAHEIM - Video makers with millions of subscribers on
YouTube expressed frustration at a trade show last week that the
service notifies only a portion of their followers about new
posts, causing declines in viewership and their revenue.
(ALPHABET-GOOGLE/YOUTUBE (moved), by Paresh Dave, 377 words)
    
    Movie academy invites 928 new members in diversity push
    LOS ANGELES - The group that hands out the Oscars said on
Monday that it had invited 928 new members from 59 countries, in
its biggest diversity drive after years of criticism of its
mostly white and male membership. (FILM-ACADEMY/ (PIX, TV),
moved, 153 words)    
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Menswear in vogue for luxury brands with designs on growth 
    PARIS - Young, hip, urban, and male ... meet the fashion
world's new best friend.  (FASHION-PARIS/MENSWEAR (TV, PIX), by
Sarah White, moved, 520 words)
    
    Pride and worry, Britain's free health service turns 70
    MILTON KEYNES - Free, good quality healthcare for everyone,
from cradle to grave. That was the mission of Britain’s National
Health Service when it was founded on July 5, 1948.
(BRITAIN-NHS/ (REPEAT, WIDER IMAGE, PIX), moved, 705 words)   
    
    'Space kingdom' seeks citizens for life beyond Earth very
soon
    VIENNA - Feel like the world is going to the dogs? Want to
get away from it all? Here's a solution: become a citizen of the
nation of Asgardia and hope it makes good on its promise to
colonise the moon. (SPACE-KINGDOM/ (PIX, TV), moved, 349 words)
    
    'Paws crossed!' Giant panda may be pregnant at Washington
zoo
    JUNE 25 - One of the U.S. capital's resident giant pandas
may be pregnant, officials at the Smithsonian Institution's
National Zoo said on Monday, but warned fans of the wooly
black-and-white mammals not to get baby fever just yet. 
(USA-PANDA/ (PIX), moved, 330 words)
    
    First beluga whale sanctuary in Iceland to welcome new
arrivals next year
    LONDON - Two beluga whales will set off from an aquarium in
China to a secluded bay in Iceland next year, where they will
live in a  sanctuary billed as the first of its kind for
cetaceans, the SEA LIFE Trust charity said on Tuesday.
(ENVIRONMENT-WHALES/ (TV), moved, 322 words)
    
