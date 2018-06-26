Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, June 26, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Tuesday, June 26 - Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Video makers want YouTube to change subscription tool ANAHEIM - Video makers with millions of subscribers on YouTube expressed frustration at a trade show last week that the service notifies only a portion of their followers about new posts, causing declines in viewership and their revenue. (ALPHABET-GOOGLE/YOUTUBE (moved), by Paresh Dave, 377 words) Movie academy invites 928 new members in diversity push LOS ANGELES - The group that hands out the Oscars said on Monday that it had invited 928 new members from 59 countries, in its biggest diversity drive after years of criticism of its mostly white and male membership. (FILM-ACADEMY/ (PIX, TV), moved, 153 words) LIFESTYLE Menswear in vogue for luxury brands with designs on growth PARIS - Young, hip, urban, and male ... meet the fashion world's new best friend. (FASHION-PARIS/MENSWEAR (TV, PIX), by Sarah White, moved, 520 words) Pride and worry, Britain's free health service turns 70 MILTON KEYNES - Free, good quality healthcare for everyone, from cradle to grave. That was the mission of Britain’s National Health Service when it was founded on July 5, 1948. (BRITAIN-NHS/ (REPEAT, WIDER IMAGE, PIX), moved, 705 words) 'Space kingdom' seeks citizens for life beyond Earth very soon VIENNA - Feel like the world is going to the dogs? Want to get away from it all? Here's a solution: become a citizen of the nation of Asgardia and hope it makes good on its promise to colonise the moon. (SPACE-KINGDOM/ (PIX, TV), moved, 349 words) 'Paws crossed!' Giant panda may be pregnant at Washington zoo JUNE 25 - One of the U.S. capital's resident giant pandas may be pregnant, officials at the Smithsonian Institution's National Zoo said on Monday, but warned fans of the wooly black-and-white mammals not to get baby fever just yet. (USA-PANDA/ (PIX), moved, 330 words) First beluga whale sanctuary in Iceland to welcome new arrivals next year LONDON - Two beluga whales will set off from an aquarium in China to a secluded bay in Iceland next year, where they will live in a sanctuary billed as the first of its kind for cetaceans, the SEA LIFE Trust charity said on Tuesday. (ENVIRONMENT-WHALES/ (TV), moved, 322 words) --------------------------------------------------