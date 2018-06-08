FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, June 8, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Friday, June 8 - 
    Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968
  -------------------------------------------------------     

    ENTERTAINMENT

    Amal Clooney speaks from the heart as George gets lifetime
award
    LOS ANGELES - Amal Clooney on Thursday paid unprecedented
public tribute to her movie star husband George Clooney, calling
him a gentleman, an amazing husband and father and the love of
her life. (PEOPLE-GEORGE CLOONEY/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved,
424 words)

    With mix of classic and casual, London kicks off men's
fashion week
    LONDON - From tailored suits to highstreet casual wear, the
latest trends for male wardrobes go on show in London this
weekend, with designers hoping to capitalise on the growth in
the menswear market. (FASHION-LONDON/MENSWEAR (PIX), moved, 152
words)
    
    ABC apologises for Hindu terror plot in Quantico after
online backlash
    MUMBAI - U.S. television studio ABC has apologised to Indian
fans of its crime drama "Quantico" after an episode featuring
Indian nationalists trying to frame Pakistan in a terrorist plot
sparked online outrage against Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra,
who plays a lead role in the show.
(USA-ENTERTAINMENT/QUANTICO-INDIA (PIX), moved,  361 words)
   
    U.S. returns stolen copy of Christopher Columbus letter to
Spain
    A 500-year-old copy of a letter in which Christopher
Columbus describes his voyage to the Americas has been returned
to Spain after U.S. authorities tracked down the document, which
had been stolen and replaced with a forgery years ago.
(USA-SPAIN/COLUMBUS, moved, 395 words)

    Astronauts give pope personalised space suit, add white cape
    VATICAN CITY - Astronauts from the International Space
Station gave Pope Francis his own blue jump suit on Friday but
to distinguish him from ordinary planetary pilgrims like
themselves they added a white cape. (POPE-ASTRONAUTS/ (PIX, TV),
moved, 233 words)
        
    LIFESTYLE

    U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead of suicide at 61
    U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, host of CNN's
food-and-travel-focused "Parts Unknown" television series,
killed himself in a French hotel room, CNN said on Friday, in
the second high-profile suicide of a U.S. celebrity this week.
He was 61. (PEOPLE-ANTHONYBOURDAIN/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, 499
words)

    Muhammad Ali family lawyer to Trump: thanks, but no pardon
needed
    WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's comment on Friday
that he might pardon boxing legend Muhammad Ali drew a prompt
response from the late heavyweight champion's estate: thanks but
no thanks. (USA-TRUMP/PARDONS (UPDATE 2), moved, 302 words)
    
    Google bars uses of its artificial intelligence tech in
weapons
    SAN FRANCISCO - Google will not allow its artificial
intelligence software to be used in weapons or unreasonable
surveillance efforts under new standards for its business
decisions in the nascent field, the Alphabet Inc           unit
said on Thursday.  (ALPHABET-AI/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 563
words)
    
    T-shirts, tacos, and tourism: Singapore businesses cash in
on Trump-Kim mania
    SINGAPORE - From summit-themed burgers and online scalpers
peddling "World Peace" medallions and "Peace Out from Lion City"
T-shirts, Singaporeans are cashing in on a historic meeting
between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong
Un. (NORTHKOREA-USA/MANIA (TV, PIX), moved, 564 words)

    Soccer-Polish superfan, 78, heads to his 11th World Cup
    WARSAW - Dressed in a patriotic red and white suit and a
golden crown adorned with small footballs, Andrzej Bobowski is
getting ready to attend his 11th soccer World Cup.
(SOCCER-WORLDCUP-POL/SUPERFAN (TV, PIX), moved, 335 words)
    
    --------------------------------------------------
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
