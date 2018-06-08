Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, June 8, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Friday, June 8 - Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Amal Clooney speaks from the heart as George gets lifetime award LOS ANGELES - Amal Clooney on Thursday paid unprecedented public tribute to her movie star husband George Clooney, calling him a gentleman, an amazing husband and father and the love of her life. (PEOPLE-GEORGE CLOONEY/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 424 words) With mix of classic and casual, London kicks off men's fashion week LONDON - From tailored suits to highstreet casual wear, the latest trends for male wardrobes go on show in London this weekend, with designers hoping to capitalise on the growth in the menswear market. (FASHION-LONDON/MENSWEAR (PIX), moved, 152 words) ABC apologises for Hindu terror plot in Quantico after online backlash MUMBAI - U.S. television studio ABC has apologised to Indian fans of its crime drama "Quantico" after an episode featuring Indian nationalists trying to frame Pakistan in a terrorist plot sparked online outrage against Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who plays a lead role in the show. (USA-ENTERTAINMENT/QUANTICO-INDIA (PIX), moved, 361 words) U.S. returns stolen copy of Christopher Columbus letter to Spain A 500-year-old copy of a letter in which Christopher Columbus describes his voyage to the Americas has been returned to Spain after U.S. authorities tracked down the document, which had been stolen and replaced with a forgery years ago. (USA-SPAIN/COLUMBUS, moved, 395 words) Astronauts give pope personalised space suit, add white cape VATICAN CITY - Astronauts from the International Space Station gave Pope Francis his own blue jump suit on Friday but to distinguish him from ordinary planetary pilgrims like themselves they added a white cape. (POPE-ASTRONAUTS/ (PIX, TV), moved, 233 words) LIFESTYLE U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead of suicide at 61 U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, host of CNN's food-and-travel-focused "Parts Unknown" television series, killed himself in a French hotel room, CNN said on Friday, in the second high-profile suicide of a U.S. celebrity this week. He was 61. (PEOPLE-ANTHONYBOURDAIN/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, 499 words) Muhammad Ali family lawyer to Trump: thanks, but no pardon needed WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's comment on Friday that he might pardon boxing legend Muhammad Ali drew a prompt response from the late heavyweight champion's estate: thanks but no thanks. (USA-TRUMP/PARDONS (UPDATE 2), moved, 302 words) Google bars uses of its artificial intelligence tech in weapons SAN FRANCISCO - Google will not allow its artificial intelligence software to be used in weapons or unreasonable surveillance efforts under new standards for its business decisions in the nascent field, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Thursday. (ALPHABET-AI/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 563 words) T-shirts, tacos, and tourism: Singapore businesses cash in on Trump-Kim mania SINGAPORE - From summit-themed burgers and online scalpers peddling "World Peace" medallions and "Peace Out from Lion City" T-shirts, Singaporeans are cashing in on a historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. (NORTHKOREA-USA/MANIA (TV, PIX), moved, 564 words) Soccer-Polish superfan, 78, heads to his 11th World Cup WARSAW - Dressed in a patriotic red and white suit and a golden crown adorned with small footballs, Andrzej Bobowski is getting ready to attend his 11th soccer World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-POL/SUPERFAN (TV, PIX), moved, 335 words) --------------------------------------------------