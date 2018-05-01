Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, May 1, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018

    ENTERTAINMENT
    
    'Harry Potter,' 'Angels in America' among top nominees for
Broadway's Tonys
    NEW YORK - A hit play from the "Harry Potter" franchise
joined an acclaimed revival of AIDS drama "Angels in America" to
dominate Broadway's Tony award nominations on Tuesday.
(AWARDS-TONYS/NOMINATIONS (UPDATE 1, TV,PIX), by Chris Michaud,
moved, 441 words)
    
    Disney to create live sports, entertainment shows for
Twitter
    Walt Disney Co will create live sports, news and
entertainment programming specifically for Twitter Inc's social
network, a move to attract online viewers and advertising
revenue through digital video.  (WALT DISNEY-TWITTER/ (UPDATE 2,
PIX), by Lisa Richwine, moved, 241 words)
    
    With fans aflutter, boy band 'NSync 'reunites' for Hollywood
star
    LOS ANGELES - Screaming fans greeted former boy band 'NSync
on Monday just like it was the turn of the last century as the
group that helped catapult Justin Timberlake to stardom was
honored with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
(PEOPLE-NSYNC/STAR (PIX, TV), moved, 268 words)
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    How old is "Big Ben"? The trivia Meghan Markle must know to
become British
    LONDON - U.S. actress Meghan Markle will join Britain's
royal family when she marries Prince Harry this month but before
she can become a British citizen, it will help her to know how
big the Lake District is and the age of "Big Ben".
(BRITAIN-ROYALS/CITIZENSHIP (PIX, TV), by Emily G Roe, moved,
603 words)
    
    Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump for defamation over 'con
job' tweet
    NEW YORK - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Monday sued
U.S. President Donald Trump for defamation, saying he lied by
tweeting that her claim of being threatened if she discussed an
alleged sexual encounter with him was a "total con job."
(USA-TRUMP/DANIELS-LAWSUIT (UPDATE 4, PIX), by Jonathan Stempel,
moved, 635 words)
    
    American actress Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein for
defamation, sexual harassment
    LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actress Ashley Judd on Monday filed
a defamation and sexual harassment lawsuit against film producer
Harvey Weinstein, alleging that he damaged her movie career
after she refused his sexual advances. (PEOPLE-ASHLEY
JUDD/WEINSTEIN (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), by Jill Serjeant, moved, 359
words)
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
