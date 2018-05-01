Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, May 1, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Tuesday, May 1 - Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT 'Harry Potter,' 'Angels in America' among top nominees for Broadway's Tonys NEW YORK - A hit play from the "Harry Potter" franchise joined an acclaimed revival of AIDS drama "Angels in America" to dominate Broadway's Tony award nominations on Tuesday. (AWARDS-TONYS/NOMINATIONS (UPDATE 1, TV,PIX), by Chris Michaud, moved, 441 words) Disney to create live sports, entertainment shows for Twitter Walt Disney Co will create live sports, news and entertainment programming specifically for Twitter Inc's social network, a move to attract online viewers and advertising revenue through digital video. (WALT DISNEY-TWITTER/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Lisa Richwine, moved, 241 words) With fans aflutter, boy band 'NSync 'reunites' for Hollywood star LOS ANGELES - Screaming fans greeted former boy band 'NSync on Monday just like it was the turn of the last century as the group that helped catapult Justin Timberlake to stardom was honored with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (PEOPLE-NSYNC/STAR (PIX, TV), moved, 268 words) LIFESTYLE How old is "Big Ben"? The trivia Meghan Markle must know to become British LONDON - U.S. actress Meghan Markle will join Britain's royal family when she marries Prince Harry this month but before she can become a British citizen, it will help her to know how big the Lake District is and the age of "Big Ben". (BRITAIN-ROYALS/CITIZENSHIP (PIX, TV), by Emily G Roe, moved, 603 words) Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump for defamation over 'con job' tweet NEW YORK - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Monday sued U.S. President Donald Trump for defamation, saying he lied by tweeting that her claim of being threatened if she discussed an alleged sexual encounter with him was a "total con job." (USA-TRUMP/DANIELS-LAWSUIT (UPDATE 4, PIX), by Jonathan Stempel, moved, 635 words) American actress Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein for defamation, sexual harassment LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actress Ashley Judd on Monday filed a defamation and sexual harassment lawsuit against film producer Harvey Weinstein, alleging that he damaged her movie career after she refused his sexual advances. (PEOPLE-ASHLEY JUDD/WEINSTEIN (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), by Jill Serjeant, moved, 359 words) ------------------------------------------------------