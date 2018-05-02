Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, May 2, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, May 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Wednesday, May 2 - 
    ENTERTAINMENT
    
    Facebook to play cupid in online dating debut
    SAN JOSE - Facebook Inc is entering the dating game, Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday, planning a dating
service to matchmake millions of people on the world's largest
online social network and nudge them into spending more time
there. (FACEBOOK-F8CONFERENCE/ (UPDATE 5), by David Ingram,
moved, 812 words)
    
    'Golden State Killer' book to be made into HBO documentary
series
    LOS ANGELES - A best-selling true-crime book that explores a
series of California rapes and murders attributed to the "Golden
State Killer" will be made into a television documentary series,
HBO said on Tuesday, a week after a former police officer was
charged with crimes related to the decades-old spree.
(TELEVISION-GOLDENSTATEKILLER/ (PIX), moved, 189 words)
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    UK's Prince Harry and Meghan choose their royal wedding
carriage
    LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan
Markle said on Wednesday they were looking forward to the
procession through Windsor following their wedding this month,
after choosing an open-top royal carriage for the journey.
(BRITAIN-ROYALS/WEDDING CARRIAGE (PIX, TV), moved, 233 words)
    
    Kanye West sounds off on slavery, his opioid addiction and
Trump
    LOS ANGELES - Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday described slavery
as a choice, praised Donald Trump for doing "the impossible" by
becoming U.S. president, and attributed his 2016 mental
breakdown to opioid addiction. (PEOPLE-KANYE WEST/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, 404 words)
    
    Ecstasy therapy may help service veterans suffering PTSD
    Combining intensive psychotherapy with a pure form of the
party drug ecstasy is safe and could aid recovery in people with
post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to the findings
of a study in military veterans. (HEALTH-MDMA/ (moved), by Kate
Kelland, 386 words)
