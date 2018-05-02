Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, May 2, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Wednesday, May 2 - Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT Facebook to play cupid in online dating debut SAN JOSE - Facebook Inc is entering the dating game, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday, planning a dating service to matchmake millions of people on the world's largest online social network and nudge them into spending more time there. (FACEBOOK-F8CONFERENCE/ (UPDATE 5), by David Ingram, moved, 812 words) 'Golden State Killer' book to be made into HBO documentary series LOS ANGELES - A best-selling true-crime book that explores a series of California rapes and murders attributed to the "Golden State Killer" will be made into a television documentary series, HBO said on Tuesday, a week after a former police officer was charged with crimes related to the decades-old spree. (TELEVISION-GOLDENSTATEKILLER/ (PIX), moved, 189 words) LIFESTYLE UK's Prince Harry and Meghan choose their royal wedding carriage LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle said on Wednesday they were looking forward to the procession through Windsor following their wedding this month, after choosing an open-top royal carriage for the journey. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/WEDDING CARRIAGE (PIX, TV), moved, 233 words) Kanye West sounds off on slavery, his opioid addiction and Trump LOS ANGELES - Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday described slavery as a choice, praised Donald Trump for doing "the impossible" by becoming U.S. president, and attributed his 2016 mental breakdown to opioid addiction. (PEOPLE-KANYE WEST/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 404 words) Ecstasy therapy may help service veterans suffering PTSD Combining intensive psychotherapy with a pure form of the party drug ecstasy is safe and could aid recovery in people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to the findings of a study in military veterans. (HEALTH-MDMA/ (moved), by Kate Kelland, 386 words) ------------------------------------------------------