Thursday, May 3 - ENTERTAINMENT Britain's Kew Gardens reopens vast glasshouse after extensive works LONDON - With 15,000 new panes of glass, Britain's Royal Botanical Gardens in Kew will reopen its famed Temperate House on Saturday after a five-year restoration that cost 41 million pounds ($56 million). (BRITAIN-KEW/ (PIX, TV), moved, 160 words) LIFESTYLE Bill Cosby's wife slams prosecutor, accusers for husband's guilty verdict Bill Cosby's wife of more than 50 years jumped to his defense on Thursday, blaming his sexual-assault conviction last week on a corrupt prosecutor, a pliant press and a lying accuser that she said led to a false verdict and stirred a lynch mob against him.(PEOPLE-COSBY/WIFE (PIX), by Peter Szekely, moved, 404 words) Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery, Trump remarks BERLIN - Adidas remains committed to the Yeezy brand created by rapper Kanye West despite his comments describing slavery as a choice and praising U.S. President Donald Trump, the sportswear company said on Thursday. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), by Emma Thomasson, moved, 428 words) US pro bowler charged in attempted extortion of actor Kevin Hart LOS ANGELES - A professional bowler who enjoyed a bit part in a movie starring Kevin Hart was charged on Wednesday with attempting to extort the actor with a surreptitiously recorded video of the married comedian "with a woman," Los Angeles prosecutors said. (PEOPLE-KEVINHART/ (PIX, TV), moved, 237 words) U.S. teen praised for prom cheongsam after online dressing down BEIJING - A U.S. high school student accused of cultural appropriation for her Chinese-style prom dress is receiving support online from some of the very people her critics say she offended. (CHINA-USA/CULTURE (moved), moved, 249 words) Tequila boom rooted in traditional farming techniques TEQUILA - A growing thirst for tequila from New York to Tokyo has made the sale of the drink into a multibillion-dollar industry, but its production remains rooted in centuries-old methods of farming using hand tools and packs of mules. (MEXICO-TEQUILA/ (PIX), by Carlos Jasso, moved, 519 words)