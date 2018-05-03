FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 3, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, May 3, 1500 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Thursday, May 3 - 
  Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968
  
    -------------------------------------------------------     
 
    ENTERTAINMENT
    
    Britain's Kew Gardens reopens vast glasshouse after
extensive works
    LONDON - With 15,000 new panes of glass, Britain's Royal
Botanical Gardens in Kew will reopen its famed Temperate House
on Saturday after a five-year restoration that cost 41 million
pounds ($56 million). (BRITAIN-KEW/ (PIX, TV), moved, 160 words)
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Bill Cosby's wife slams prosecutor, accusers for husband's
guilty verdict
    Bill Cosby's wife of more than 50 years jumped to his
defense on Thursday, blaming his sexual-assault conviction last
week on a corrupt prosecutor, a pliant press and a lying accuser
that she said led to a false verdict and stirred a lynch mob
against him.(PEOPLE-COSBY/WIFE (PIX), by Peter Szekely, moved,
404 words)
    
    Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery, Trump remarks
    BERLIN - Adidas remains committed to the Yeezy brand created
by rapper Kanye West despite his comments describing slavery as
a choice and praising U.S. President Donald Trump, the
sportswear company said on Thursday. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2,
PIX), by Emma Thomasson, moved, 428 words)
    
    US pro bowler charged in attempted extortion of actor Kevin
Hart
    LOS ANGELES - A professional bowler who enjoyed a bit part
in a movie starring Kevin Hart was charged on Wednesday with
attempting to extort the actor with a surreptitiously recorded
video of the married comedian "with a woman," Los Angeles
prosecutors said. (PEOPLE-KEVINHART/ (PIX, TV), moved, 237
words)
    
    U.S. teen praised for prom cheongsam after online dressing
down
    BEIJING - A U.S. high school student accused of cultural
appropriation for her Chinese-style prom dress is receiving
support online from some of the very people her critics say she
offended. (CHINA-USA/CULTURE (moved), moved, 249 words)
    
    Tequila boom rooted in traditional farming techniques
    TEQUILA - A growing thirst for tequila from New York to
Tokyo has made the sale of the drink into a multibillion-dollar
industry, but its production remains rooted in centuries-old
methods of farming using hand tools and packs of mules.
(MEXICO-TEQUILA/ (PIX), by Carlos Jasso, moved, 519 words)
------------------------------------------------------
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.