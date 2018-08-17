FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 1:31 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Brazil' electricity distributor Light plans share offering - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian electricity distributor Light SA said in a securities filing on Thursday that the company is considering a share offering to raise new funds.

Light also said in the filing that it has reached a preliminary agreement with the Brazilian private equity firm GP Investments Ltd to buy part of the electricity distributor’s shares, but did not mention the amount or say when the share offering might occur.

GP could not be reached for comment after business hours on Thursday.

In July, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais’ (Cemig) Chief Financial Officer Mauricio Fernandes told Reuters the company was considering a strategic partnership as part of its plan to divest its controlling stake in Light. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)

