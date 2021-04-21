Growing Chicago firm launched by Big Law alums taps ex-counsel to Lightfoot

A Chicago firm launched by a group of Big Law vets a year and a half ago has brought on a former advisor and legal counsel to Mayor Lori Lightfoot who helped negotiate an end to the city’s 14-day public schools strike in 2019.

Michael Frisch will lead Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres’ government litigation and investigations practice. Like his new colleagues, Frisch has a Big Law background: He worked at Mayer Brown for seven years before joining the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2015.

