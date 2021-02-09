Eli Lilly says CFO to step down after 'inappropriate communication' with employees

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday its chief financial officer Josh Smiley will step down after an independent investigation found inappropriate personal communication with certain Lilly employees.

Lilly said it was recently made aware of allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship between Smiley and an employee and the company immediately hired external counsel to conduct an independent probe. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)