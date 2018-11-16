Company News
November 16, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Eli Lilly considers sale of off-patent drug assets in China - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co is considering sale of an off-patent drugs portfolio in China, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

The assets, which include antibiotics and treatments for central nerve diseases, could fetch between $200 million and $300 million and attract interest from companies in Asia, Bloomberg reported here

Lilly, which took its Elanco animal health unit public in September, has been refocusing on high-profit areas such as cancer as well as maintaining its leadership position in the diabetes market to drive growth as older treatments face increasing competition.

U.S.-based Lilly did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.