Eli Lilly wins U.S. approval for breast cancer drug

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it approved an Eli Lilly and Co drug to treat advanced breast cancer that has progressed following prior treatment.

The drug, abemaciclib, will be sold under the brand name Verzenio and will compete with Pfizer Inc’s Ibrance and Kisqali from Novartis.

”Verzenio provides a new targeted treatment option for certain patients with breast cancer who are not responding to treatment, and unlike other drugs in the class, it can be given as a stand-alone treatment to patients who were previously treated with endocrine therapy and chemotherapy,” Richard Pazdur, the FDA’s head of oncology drug evaluation, said in a statement. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tom Brown)