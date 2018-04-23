FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug

April 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. FDA advisory committee voted 10-to-5 on Monday against approving a higher dose of a rheumatoid arthritis drug developed by Eli Lilly & Co and Incyte Corp, but recommended that it be approved in a lower dose.

The Food and Drug Administration committee, comprising an independent panel of experts, convened to deliberate over the drug and noted that the benefits of the lower dose outweighed the risks.

The vote comes a year after the FDA declined to approve the drug, citing safety risks. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)