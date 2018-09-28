FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
September 28, 2018 / 12:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. FDA approves Lilly migraine drug; price same as rivals

Michael Erman

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its migraine drug Emgality, marking the third approval from a promising new class of treatments for the often debilitating headaches.

Lilly said it plans to sell the drug, known chemically as galcanezumab, at a list price of $6,900 a year, or $575 month. That is identical to the list prices for the other new migraine treatments, Aimovig from Amgen Inc and Novartis AG , and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s Ajovy.

The three medicines, most commonly administered as monthly self-injections, belong to a class of biotech drugs known as CGRP inhibitors that block a protein involved in setting off migraines. CGRP, or calcitonin gene-related peptide, is believed to be involved in the migraine process, such as dilation of blood vessels in the brain.

Reporting by Michael Erman in New York and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Berkrot and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.