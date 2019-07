July 11 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday Christi Shaw, president of its bio-medicines business, would leave the company at the end of next month.

Patrik Jonsson, general manager of Lilly Japan, will succeed Shaw, who served previously as president of Novartis USA and the North America head of Novartis Oncology. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)