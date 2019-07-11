UPDATE 1-Eli Lilly's bio-medicines head to leave next month

(Adds exec background, announcement details)

July 11 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday Christi Shaw, president of its bio-medicines business, would leave the company at the end of next month.

Patrik Jonsson, general manager of Lilly Japan, will succeed Shaw, who joined the company in 1989.

Shaw left the drugmaker in 2002 and later held senior positions at Novartis and in the Janssen and Ethicon units of Johnson & Johnson. She returned to Lilly in 2017 as the bio-medicines head.

Jonsson, who would also be taking up the role of senior vice president, has been with the drugmaker since 1990.

The Indianapolis-based company also said its senior vice president and general counsel, Mike Harrington, would retire at the end of this year.

A search is underway for Harrington’s successor, Lilly said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)