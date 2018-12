Dec 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday forecast 2019 profit above analysts’ expectations, citing higher demand for newer medicines such as diabetes drug Trulicity.

The company forecast 2019 adjusted profit of $5.90 to $6 per share, while analysts were expecting a profit of $5.82 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitv.

Lilly also reiterated its forecast for 2018 adjusted profit. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)