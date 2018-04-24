Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday on higher demand for its newer treatments such as its diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriasis medicine Taltz.

The company reported net income of $1.22 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $110.8 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $5.70 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)