April 27 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co posted a 7% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, due to higher spending on research and development of treatments including COVID-19 drugs.

Net earnings fell to $1.36 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.46 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)