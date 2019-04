April 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co’s first-quarter profit more than tripled, as the U.S. drugmaker recorded a $3.7 billion gain from its spin-off of animal health unit Elanco.

Net income rose to $4.24 billion, or $4.31 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.22 billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.09 billion from $4.96 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)