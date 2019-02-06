Company News
February 6, 2019

Eli Lilly quarterly sales beat expectations

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its newer drugs such as diabetes treatment Trulicity and psoriatic arthritis medication Taltz.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $6.44 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $6.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted net income of $1.13 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $1.66 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded charges related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

