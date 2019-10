Oct 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co reported a 9.1% increase in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug, Trulicity, and lower tax expense.

Net income rose to $1.25 billion, or $1.37 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.15 billion, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.2% to $5.48 billion.