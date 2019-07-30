Eli Lilly tops revenue estimates on diabetes drug boost

July 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co edged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug, Trulicity, helped offset the impact of generic competition on its erectile dysfunction drug, Cialis.

The drugmaker posted net income of $1.33 billion, or $1.44 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $259.9 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

It had recorded an acquisition-related charge of $1.62 billion in the prior year quarter.

Revenue rose to $5.64 billion from $5.59 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $5.59 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)