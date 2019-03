March 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that its combo treatment, Cyramza, met the main goal in a late-stage study in patients with a form of lung cancer.

Lilly’s Cyramza in combination with Roche Holding’s erlotinib showed a statistically significant improvement in the time patients lived without their cancer growing or spreading after starting treatment. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)